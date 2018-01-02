Burns Lake RCMP continues to investigate two reports of a male driver offering a ride to members of the public.

Just before the holidays, two young females and a male were approached within hours of each other by a middle-aged male driving a white GMC pick-up truck.

Both parties declined the offer but police still want more information.

“When you have two women approached by a stranger on a public sidewalk, this is not something that normally occurs; and we don’t know what the intent of this was person was, so that is why we want to talk to that person – to understand if this is criminal in nature or a misunderstanding,” says Burns Lake Corporal Greg Willcocks.

“I think it is prudent to speak to the individual to figure out what is happening.”

Corporal Greg Willcocks says the Burns Lake team believe the suspect is the same person because the incidents occurred within a short time frame and in close proximity to each other.

“Whenever we get a report such as this we take great care to investigate it to make sure that nothing malicious is happening or to others. We want to know if anyone else was approached in the community. ”

Burns Lake RMCP is asking the public to report any suspicious activity to them.

Since the incidents, no other reports have been filed.