The BC Assessment has released their 2018 Property Assessment Notice, which saw a rise in home prices in the Bulkley Valley.

The prices for all communities in the area have gone up against last year’s assessment, save for New Hazelton, which remained the same as its 2017 figure.

The average single-family home value in Smithers went up to $297,000 from $287,000, an increase of 3.7%.

The largest increase went to the village of Granisle, which saw an increase of 44%, the average home price is now $61,000 up from $42,000.

“The sales that have occurred from this year compared to last year have shown that the increase people are paying more for properties now than in the past.”

New Hazelton was the only community whose home values remained that same from the previous year.