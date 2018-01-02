The cold spell that’s plagued northern BC over the last two weeks seems to be coming to an end with Environment Canada projecting temperatures nearing the freezing point.

“As we get into the end of the week here, we’ve got a series of upper-lows trying to track across the eastern-pacific and move into the province,” says Environment Canada Meteorologist, Lisa West.

“It’s going to pull a warmer air mass from what we’ve been seeing over the last couple weeks so that’s why we’re seeing a warmup in temperatures.”

West says this may not last for long, though, with the current weather pattern projected for early 2018.

“We’re in a La Niña pattern that is expected to persist into mid-to-late spring,” she explains.

“What that does for northern BC is stack the cards in favour of a cooler than normal winter.”

Ice pellets or snowfall could be seen back as soon as Thursday night, according to West.

Smithers can expect temperatures to gradually warm up before topping off at -4 on Saturday before dipping back down towards the minus double-digits next week.