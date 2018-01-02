Starting January 15th the provincial government will be providing universal, no cost coverage for the drug Mifegymiso.

Mifegymiso is an alternative surgical abortion and is a combination of both mifepristone and misoprostoland can be used to terminate pregnancies up to nine weeks.

People under the PharmaCare plan have been receiving coverage for Mifegymiso since July 11th 2017, but people who aren’t covered face out of pocket expenses around $300 for the drug.

The government is hoping the reduction of the cost barrier will ensure individuals have access to safe, legal and available options if they choose.

Mifegymiso will be available at all participating pharmacies throughout B.C. All pharmacies will be able to order the drug as needed, which could take up to two business days to receive.