The BC Government has increased its homeowner grant threshold from $1.6 million to $1.65 million – a three percent increase.

Homeowners in the north can apply for either a $770 basic homeowner grant or a $1045 grant if the homeowner is 65 years or a person with a disability.

The government expects to spend $825 million on homeowner grants in 2018-2019, compared to $821 million in 2017-2018 according to a release from the province.

“The Province reviews the homeowner grant threshold each year. The 2018 threshold keeps pace with assessment values and ensures that 91% of homes across B.C. are below the threshold – the same percentage as in 2017.” said the Ministry of Finance in a release.

Despite recent home value increases from BC Assessment, the majority of homeowners in the Bulkley Valley are eligible to apply for the grant.