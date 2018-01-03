Weather conditions are steadily rising and adventure seekers may be thinking about heading to the backcountry.

Avalanche Canada wants to remind people before going out that you should have the proper training and equip yourself with a transceiver, a probe, and shovel.

Avalanche Forecaster Penny Goddard says there is one step that people usually don’t know is required.

“People sometimes have confusion around the gear. So the essential avalanche safety gear is a transceiver, a probe, and shovel and if you’re on a snowmobile your probe and shovel need to be stored in your backpack on your back and not not stashed on the back of your sled.”

If your going with a group for the first time, it’s a good idea to get to know them and have a discussion so everyone is on the same page if something happens.

If you run into an avalanche situation there are a few steps to keep in mind.

“It’s really important to know that if somebody in your party is buried in an avalanche you have to be equipped, trained and ready to respond immediately. There’s not enough time to go for outside help. If someone’s buried under the snow you have to get them out. In order to be efficient you need to practice, so if your going out with a group practice with that group.”

If you plan to go out this weekend snow is suppose to fall which will moderate the rising temperatures.

Overall avalanche conditions in Northern BC are sitting at moderate.