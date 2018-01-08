The town’s housing supportive housing project Open House is tonight.

Town council and BC Housing will present information about the proposed modular housing plan at Queen and Railway Avenue.

Attendees can expect to hear presentations about the proposed development and learn more about what other communities across Canada have done to combat homelessness.

“At 7 pm there will be a presentation on Medicine Hat’s story. The city of Medicine Hat gained a lot of international renown for their work to eliminate homelessness and they are seen as a leader in Canada on homelessness. They are seen as leaders on supportive housing and putting housing first,” says Mayor Taylor Bachrach. “It will be a chance to learn about their story and get inspiration that will create some momentum for the project in Smithers.”

Tackling homelessness has been on Council’s radar for the past five years.

“Town Council purchased a piece of property at the corner and Railway and Queen a few years back, and it was just this past year that the BC government stepped forward with a proposal for a supportive housing project. The province is going to pay for the building and will also staff it with people.”

Bachrach says tonight’s event will not only educate and inform the public but is a way for the community to ask questions and share any concerns.

“What we are looking for from the community is a general sense of whether they support this direction we are heading in, and more than anything we are hoping that the community can get informed on what housing first is all about, and how supportive housing will make our community better.”

The event is set to begin at 5pm at Town Hall.