BC Hydro is trending towards an improvement in its numbers reported of outages and services interruptions in 2017.

Up until December, the data figures show 30,000 fewer hours were lost due to general outage concerns. In 2017, 120, 853 hours were logged compared to 151,523 hours in the previous year.

During the same time period, customers experienced 51,013 service interruptions compared to 76,436 in 2016.

“Well that can be attributed to two things, fewer outages, and when do they do happen, they are being repaired quicker,” says BC Hydro Northern Community Relations Coordinator.

The numbers reflect repairs being done quickly.

“We have far better staffing levels now; there was a time when our line department was short on staff, and we are getting closer to full complement in all the buildings. So when the pager goes off, there is a storm event and power lines are done, we have more crews responding.”

The number of outages is primarily due to weather events.