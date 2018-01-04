The Partnering for Healthier Communities Committee will be co-hosting the upcoming Supportive Housing Project Open House in Smithers.

The committee is helping organize the event aimed at informing and discussing the town’s project proposal for 3986 Railway Avenue.

The open house is being organized to specifically provide information about the need for supportive housing in the town.

“Having these conversations about how can support the organizations that are providing these services to get the infrastructure that we need for the people who live here is a key conversation; we want to openly talk about what are people’s concerns – what are they excited about, what are they nervous about and to find solutions,” says Partnering for Healthier Communities committee member and coordinator, Liliana Dragowska.

The event will include a presentation by BC Housing to discuss various strategies to solve the challenge.

“All people matter and we see homelessness even in our community of Smithers, and it’s not because of a lack of services, but it’s sometimes a lack of infrastructure and resources in the north, and as a community, people do care and we want to see everyone thrive.”

The open house will take place at Town Hall Monday, January 8. The event is set to begin at 5 pm followed by a presentation and Q&A at 7 pm.