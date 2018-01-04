The Burns Lake by-election candidate forum is tonight at the local Chamber of Commerce.

Candidates will be addressing questions from the public along with being presented by questions by a moderator.

Chamber of Commerce Manager, Randi Amedt explains what attendees can expect:

“Candidates will have five minutes to introduce themselves followed by a refreshment break to mix and mingle with the public. There will be a moderator who will ask them questions afterwards and then each candidate will have the opportunity to speak again to offer a closing statement.”

Advanced voting is January 10 and general voting on January 20.