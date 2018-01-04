As the BC Liberal Leadership election is nearing its end, one candidate is returning to the North for another tour.

Former Advanced Education Minister Andrew Wilkinson will be making several stops along Highways 16 and 97 in the days ahead, hoping to persuade supporters before casting their ballot on February 3rd.

Tomorrow, Wilkinson is set to stop in Smithers at the Aspen Inn’s Riverhouse Restaurant (8AM), Houston’s 9th Street Grill (10:30AM), and at the Subway in Burns Lake (12:30PM).

This is the third trip to Northern BC for the Vancouver-Quilchena MLA, who is one of six politicians in the hunt for the official opposition’s top seat in the Victoria legislature.

