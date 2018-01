2018 started off on a great note for a New Hazelton couple.

Louvel Sherman, the Bulkley Valley’s first born baby arrived at 5:21 pm Tuesday in the Kispioux Valley.

Louvel joins mom Angelique Laonde, dad Lynden Sherman and sister Philomene, weighing 8lbs and 13 oz.

The first baby born in British Columbia was delivered at 12:00:09 at Surrey Memorial Hospital.