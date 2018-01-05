A freezing rain warning remains in effect for Smithers and parts of the Bulkley Valley after temperatures hit zero.

The conditions are making travel less than ideal along the roads and highways.

“The area did have some patching freezing rain as temperatures have come up close to the freezing mark but we still think that some areas along the highway could experience some freezing rain in the morning,” says Greg Pearce Meteorologist.

The weekend weather outlook is expected to have predicted daytime high between minus three and minus five degrees.

Flurries are expected for most of the weekend