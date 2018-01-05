The BC Northern Real Estate Board (BCNREB) announced real estate transactions rose in the Bulkley Nechako Region in 2017.

“Most communities in our Board region have seen an increase in sales when compared to last year,” commented BCNREB President John Evans in a statement.

Sales data includes commercial real estate properties in addition to residential units with average sale prices increasing 1 or 2% over inflation.

BCNREB Smithers Director, Sandra Hinchliffe says the economy surrounding Smithers and area is stable.

“Smithers is always slow and steady which means there is a demand and that people are moving to the area.”

“We have some mines that are hiring, CN is also hiring, and people move here as amenity migrants as well because it is such a beautiful area that has so much to offer.”

BCNREB members reported an increase in sales across all regions with Prince Rupert’s market showing the strongest overall sales figures.