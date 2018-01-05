The Bulkley Valley Museum is currently installing new shelving units in its back room space.

Bulkley Valley Museum Curator, Kira Westby provides an update:

“We will have all the artefacts out in the gallery as of today, then we have to take down the shelving, clean the floors, stuff any holes with steel wool, and then next Thursday is the day when the new shelving is scheduled to arrive. We then need to install and built it and then return it to the back.”

The exhibit room is acting as a temporary holding space for the artefacts during the installation. While the project continues the museum will also remain closed.

“It’s a risk for the artefacts to have people coming through, and frankly you cant get to any of the display’s right now because 75% of the floor space is literally covered with items.”

The museum plans to reopen sometime in February.