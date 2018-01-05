Home sales across the Bulkley-Nechako region showed some progress in 2017 according to the Northern BC Real Estate Board.

In Vanderhoof, 116 properties were sold worth a total of $23 million dollars.

Across the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District, over 420 combined properties were sold in Houston, Smithers and Burns Lake worth a total of $95 million dollars.

Director, Bob Quinlan explains how the increase took place.

“We’ve got a healthy and steady increase in price per unit and then we’ve also get things holding in the number of sales were having and it shows a real good balance of activities compared to last year and the year before.”

He adds places like Vanderhoof are enjoying similar success, much like their neighbours in Prince George.

“Prince George can be a spin-off of what’s happening in the Lower Mainland and the increased dollars and property sales, the same can be said from Prince George to Vanderhoof and we’re getting better transportation routes and some people are thinking they can live out there and still come out to Prince George and do all the things I want to do.”

Of the 49 single family homes sold in Vanderhoof last year, half of those sold for less than $220,000.

He adds the demand has stayed steady in certain areas thanks to resourece based projects like LNG, pipelines and coal mining bringing a major diversity to the economy.