Dr. Dustin Louie is the first Aboriginal Scholar in Residence at UNBC

Dr. Dustin Louie is currently an assistant professor at the University of Calgary, teaching indigenous education, social justice, and philosophy.

But thanks to UNBC, he’s returning to his Northern BC roots as the first recipient of the school’s Aboriginal Scholar in Residence program, in which he’ll become a regular speaker in various classes.

.@UNBC welcomes Dr. Dustin Louie as first Aboriginal Scholar in Residence; originally from Nee Tahi Buhn nation in #NorthernBC, currently a professor at @UCalgary | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/Tg3UmcHI1L — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) January 5, 2018

Dr. Louie says he hopes to encourage indigenous students to become academics themselves.

“It’s all about trying to shift the expectations for the students, but also trying to change the institutions which they’re trying to inhabit at the same time. So there’s work that needs to be done on both sides, create high expectations as community’s tries to change the institution on the inside as well.”

He adds he’s fortunate to come home to the campus with a high popularity among students and faculty.

“I came and did a lecture here last year explaining my primary research which is the sexual exploitation of indigenous women and girls; people kept asking me when I was going to come back and speak again, which was very nice. I also don’t want to work with just First Nations students, I also want to work with non-indigenous people to help bridge that gap between indigenous knowledges. I believe that’s very important.”

.@UNBC’s first Aboriginal Scholar in Residence Dr. Dustin Louie explains its important for First Nations students to connect with elders at their schools, helps confidence in getting education degrees | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/7mmcbNbuK2 — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) January 5, 2018

The member of the Nee Tahi Buhn amd Nadleh Whut’en First Nations is also set to travel across the region as a liaison for the school, reaching out to aboriginal communities and their youth.

He is also scheduled to appear in guest lectures, as well as the Global Friday Speaker Series later this month.

Dr. Louie boasts a Bachelor’s degree in history, with a focus on Peace Education in Canada; his PhD is in Educational Leadership.