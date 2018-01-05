A broken four-inch pipe that feeds the sprinkler system is the cause of the flood at Moricetown’s Elementary Secondary School.

On Wednesday, the school’s system detected water sometime in the afternoon. Fortunately, cleaning staff were present and were able quickly shut down the system.

According to a press release by Kyah Wiget Education Society, the pipe appears to have been defected causing a malfunction during regular operation.

The executive director of Witset First Nation Lucy Gagnon has offered the part of the Band gym, the small feast hall and the upper floor of the band office for temporary classroom and storage space according to the release. As a result, these areas may be unavailable to the public or closed to the public until further notice.

The Witsuwit’en Child and Family Centre may be open Monday. An update is expected sometime over the weekend.

All adult education programmes remain unaffected and will operate as usual.