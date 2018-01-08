The Moricetown Elementary Secondary School will remain closed until a temporary space is found for the school children.

Executive Director of Witset First Nation Lucy Gagnon has offered part of the Band gym, the small feast hall and the upper floor of the Band office as a temporary classroom and storage space.

According to a press release by the Kyah Wiget Education Society, the temporary space will be announced by Friday.

As a result, The Witsuwit’en Child and Family Centre will not be open Monday. The Icount and Adult Education programs remain unaffected and will operate as usual.

On Wednesday, the school experienced a school-wide flood after a pipe that feeds the sprinkler system broke.