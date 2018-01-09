The town of Smithers first council meeting of 2018 is tonight.

On the agenda, a public hearing for the third reading Adoption of Amendments regarding the Supportive Housing project for 3896 Railway Avenue.

The Town of Smithers is proposing to rezone the property and amend its Official Community Plan.

A medical cannabis dispensary report will be presented to council recommending council impose a moratorium on cannabis business licensing until the provincial framework for the production, distribution and sale of cannabis is issued later this year.

The meeting starts at 6:30 pm at Town Hall.