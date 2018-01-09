Avalanche Canada is stopping by Smithers this weekend.

Two information sessions are scheduled to educate and train the public about avalanche terrain, appropriate gear and rescue protocol.

The group will be working with the Bulkley Backcountry Ski Society and Hudson Bay Mountain Resort to host the awareness sessions.

Avalanche Canada Coordinator, Nancy Geismar says playing in the snow is part of being Canadian, however, training is important for groups venturing out together.

“We want everyone to have the proper equipment, a transceiver, a shovel and a probe (that is rescue equipment). If an avalanche occurred and if someone is partially or fully buried, then your best chance of survival is a friend finding you and digging you out.”

“Practice safe companion rescue because it’s up to the companions in a group if something were to go wrong- it’s up to the people there to dig you out. There is no time to call for help. There is no time to call 9-11.”

An Avalanche Canada expert will be on hand in Smithers Friday at the Old Church Hall at 7pm, and an information table will be set up in the Panorama Lodge at Hudson Bay Mountain Resort, Saturday all day.