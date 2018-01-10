The College of New Caledonia is hosting a public consultation session in hopes to hear opinions on where the budget should go.

Rooms will be set up at six CNC campuses to hold the session through the schools Digital Delivery Instruction Technology system.

President Henry Reiser says using this technology helps to make sure everyone’s voice is heard.

“Because we serve such a large region it seems it’s very difficult from somebody who lives as far as Burns Lake to come in for a two hour meeting. This way they’re able to participate in what we feel is an important opportunity.”

The session will cover a range of topics from capital building cost, equipment, and programming.

The public can play a big part in what direction the school should go added Reiser.

“I’m hoping that things like new programming initiatives will be identified, areas that they would like to see CNC as an institution will be offering. The other part of it too is also ideas on how our campuses are impacting their community and what we can do to better serve people within the CNC region.”

Sessions are taking place in:

Prince George campus, Room 3-342

Quesnel campus, Room S202

Lakes District campus, Room 002

Fort St. James campus, Room J2/201

Mackenzie campus, Room 107

Vanderhoof campus, Room 3-140

Registration for the consultation closes January 22nd and the session begins January 31st.

– with files from Jeff Slack, My PG Now