The Town of Smithers won first place in the Reducing Contaminants Recycling Competition.

The competition challenged participating municipalities to reduce contaminations levels in their communities curbside recycling programs.

Smithers managed to reduce its contamination by 40%, dropping from 11% to 7% between July and December.

Town of Smithers, Local government management intern, Jessica Bagnall says the Recycle Coach app was instrumental in educating residents on where and which products to properly recycle.

“The app allows you to put in your address and it will give you an individualized collection chart, you can set reminders to let you know when garbage and curbside pick is, and when pick up is following a statutory holiday. They really tailored the content to fit Smither’s needs.”

A recycled bench made out of recycled plastic is the prize.

The town hopes to install it somewhere along Main Street.

The other municipalities included the challenge was the District of Port Hardy and the District of Summerland.