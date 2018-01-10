The New Hazelton Girl Guide group is looking for volunteer leaders to join its local chapter.

The group currently has a wait list of six girls – aged between seven and ten years – interested in participating in the organization’s programs.

The new volunteer leader(s) would introduce the young girls to camping and community service skills and work on creating craft and sewing projects.

The Hazelton Girl Guide group lost its Spark group last year which caters to younger girls aged 5-6 years old after its leader moved away.