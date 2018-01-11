Environment Canada is predicting temperatures to return to normal beginning this weekend.

The last few days has seen Northern BC hit with double digit lows caused by high pressure over BC, especially here in the north.

“We have arctic air parked over the north and central sections of BC” says Environment Canada Meteorologist Jennifer Hay. “So it’s been quite cold, good news is it’s going to break, so we do have some warmth coming in and some moisture pushing into the province so expect some clouds.”

Friday is expected to be the last cold snap we see, with temperatures reaching around minus 18. Than Saturday will look a lot better with a high of minus seven, and by Monday it’s looking like a high of minus one.

Usually the lowest temperatures we reach is minus 14 and the highest is minus six this time of year.