Northwest Community College (NWCC) has signed an agreement with Park University allowing its business students to complete their degrees abroad.

The agreement allows all NWCC’s students who complete a two-year business diploma guaranteed admission to complete a Bachelor of Science in Management at Park University in Missouri for those two additional years.

The new agreement is one of five international agreements the university has established. Current student exchange agreements are also offered in Europe, Australia and soon to be announced, South America.

“What we are doing is offering our students the opportunity to start at the College and go anywhere. That could be the workforce, anywhere in Canada and increasingly anywhere in the world. We want to make it clear that whatever they want to do, we want to help them get there,” says NWCC Vice President Student, Academic, International, Jason Aoh.

The new exchange program allows students to continue their studies in the US or study the same courses via a distance education option.

“We want to make sure students have cost-effective options available to them.”

The agreement also offers students scholarships so those students who have GPA’s above a certain level can get up to $5000 a year in tuition scholarship funding.