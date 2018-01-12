Town Council is temporarily banning the issuing of marijuana business licenses.

During Tuesday night’s council meeting it was recommended to wait until the provincial government’s framework is presented later in the year.

Town Councillor Shelley Browne, says the temporary ban is a time management issue.

“We would want to be in step with other levels of government. This is simply a moratorium until we have more clarity as to what is going to be happening provincially and federally.”

Town Council has received inquiries from residents concerning licensing for medicinal cannabis dispensaries showing an interest in the community for this type of business.

“The ground is shifting, and we don’t have where it’s going. It’s important for all levels of government to be as consistent as possible on these kinds of policy issues. We aren’t talking a long time.”

The moratorium would limit liability by recognizing the Town’s lack of jurisdiction to regulate this activity.