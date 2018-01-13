Weather conditions have risen and adventure seekers might be heading to the backcountry today.

Right now there is a special avalanche warning for the most areas in Northern BC.

If you are planning on going out, Avalanche Forecaster Penny Goddard says there are a couple of things to keep in mind and in your backpack.

“People sometimes have confusion around the gear. So the essential avalanche safety gear is a transceiver, a probe, and shovel and if you’re on a snowmobile your probe and shovel need to be stored in your backpack on your back and not not stashed on the back of your sled.”

Due to the recent weather the conditions on the mountains have become uncertain.

“The snowpack is really primed for human triggering right now.” Says Forecasting Program Supervisor James Floyer. “We’re seeing some unusual avalanche events. We’re seeing avalanches occurring on relatively low angle terrain, we’re seeing avalanches occur in areas that are treed, as well as areas that have already been ridden in previously.”

If you’re going to go out, it’s being recommended you go with a group and to also have a discussion so everyone is on the same page if something happens.

Last week there was a number of near misses reported according to Avalanche Canada, as well as a fatal accident north of Fernie January