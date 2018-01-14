A new survey done by Stats Canada shows 86% of British Columbians are either very or somewhat aware of what’s going on with the opioid crisis.

This is more than any other province in the country; the national average is 77%.

Northern Health’s Dr. Andrew Gray says he’s not surprised by the results of the study.

“It’s in BC where we’ve seen the highest rates overall and where a public health emergency was first declared and it’s certainly been in the media a lot,” explains Dr. Gray.

“One thing that I’d be interested in seeing as well, though, would be how much people understand about what’s driving this opioid crisis and why people are actually continuing to use opioids despite the risk.”

According to an Angus Reid poll, one-in-eight Canadians have family or close friends who have faced an opioid addiction.

The number show the issue is getting better but Dr. Gray does not believe it’s good enough yet.

“If you look at the monthly mortality form overdoses over the past year, there does seem to be some indication that that number is decreasing,” Dr. Gray says.

“It’s still far higher than anyone would like after the peak of the mortality was actually in December 2016; we still have a long way to go.”