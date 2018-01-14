The executive director of the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women Inquiry has left their post.

Debbie Reid, the most recent leader of the inquiry resigned on Thursday for undisclosed reasons.

The departure has raised concerns about both the future of the inquiry and its organizational structure.

Executive Director of The Northern Society for Domestic Peace, Carol Seychuk, whose own staff has worked with the inquiry, says the constant turnover affects the dynamic of work produced.

“If this keeps happening where people are leaving, it puts everything back. You are starting over, again, again and again, trying to get it better and better, it could only ‘not be getting better’ as it goes.”

“The issue is national. It’s huge and so important. If you don’t have the resources and the people who have the background, knowledge and understanding of Indigenous experiences, it will be laden with challenges.” concluded Seychuk.

Minister of Crown Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, Carolyn Bennett issued a statement following news of the departure also saying she is concerned with the amount of turnover and is worried it would “distract” from the inquiry’s work.

The inquiry is scheduled to hold hearings in Yellowknife on Jan. 23 and Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, on Feb. 20

The estimated cost of the inquiry is $53.8 million and is set to end in December.