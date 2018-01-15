Shock can still be felt after executive director of the national inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women and girls Debbie Reid resigned yesterday.

Reid is the second person to leave the position and the reason for her departure wasn’t released.

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen says he’s disappointed and worried about the recent resignation.

“I just don’t understand, honestly, because we’ve done inquiries before. This is a promise that was clearly made and I thought, while difficult, should not be hard in the logistics and the staffing, but that seems to be where a lot of the problem lies.”

Debbie Reid was hired back in October and only lasted a few months.

This is unacceptable and the federal government needs to step in to address what’s going on in the inquiry says Cullen.

“To be totally opened with Canadians as to what the problems have been, why so many people have left and set a clear plan out to fix this for once and for all so these families can know that they’re going to be able to testify, have they’re day in court so to speak, and that things are going to get better.”

He added his focus is on the families and the communities so they get a little bit of justice, after being through so much.

