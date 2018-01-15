As part of the BC government’s plan to implement a province-wide poverty reduction strategy, it is offering local NGO’s the opportunity to host their own discussions on tackling the issue.

The government has acknowledged that certain groups experiencing poverty and those living in rural/remote communities may face barriers to participating in existing engagement opportunities. The government is now encouraging local non-profit organizations to apply for support of up to $2500 to host their own small group discussions.

The discussions are geared towards specific groups of people experiencing poverty in a variety of circumstances (youth, on-reserve) who may face barriers to providing input, and to those living in rural communities not included in the over 22 communities taking place across the province.

The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction was in Smithers Saturday hosting a community meeting to hear about issues that are relevant to the community. Smithers was one of the three community meetings scheduled in the north.

For any other groups or persons who were unable to attend the meeting and would like to participate and apply for funding, contact povertyreductionsmallgrants@ sparc.bc.ca

The public engagement process is taking place until March 31st.