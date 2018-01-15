The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced some of its highway maintenance contracts is going to tender later this week.

Three out of the 28 services areas in the province will announce a request for proposal to renew its maintenance contracts.

Service 24, located in the Bulkley Valley is one of the areas whose contract is up for renewal.

Service 24 Operations Manager, Angie Allwood, says the single contract is awarded to a company for the maintenance of all its services.

“What you would typically see on the roads during in the winter which includes snow ploughing, application abrasiveness and of chemicals; in the summer you may see brushing and stitch along the road edges, bridge maintenance, drainage, anything to do with our highway corridor and infrastructure network.”

A request for qualification was sent out a few months back to prequalify companies interested in bidding on the new contract.

“Some of those companies, such as Lakes District Maintenance, which is the local existing contractor would be able to bid on a service area, as well as companies from other places within the province as well as outside of it.”

The new maintenance contracts will include increasing standards, expanding sweeping along cycle routes and more communication with the public regarding changing road conditions.

The 10-year contract is valued at around $86 million dollars.