A first in Canada has been achieved at the BC Children’s Hospital.

Publicly-funded immunizations will now be easier accessed as the centre has introduced the first in-hospital Family Immunization Clinic.

“We are proud to be the first in Canada to offer such an important service to patients and families who come through our doors every day,” said Susan Wannamaker, BC Children’s and Women’s Health President and Provincial Health Services Authority Vice-President.

Over the last five years, over 5,000 children, pregnant women, and their families and visitors have received the flu vaccine through annual flu clinics.

The clinic is a breakthrough for not only people in the Lower Mainland but also in Northern BC.

“Importantly, there are physicians or pediatricians can potentially consult by teleconference or telephone with specialists in the clinic,” says Senior Scientist at BC Children’s Hospital Dr. David Scheifele.

“So we hope that by making it easier for children to be immunized, we can help to improve the immunization rates more generally across the province.”

Dr. Scheifele says the accessibility through the province is a big goal for them and allowing parents who are caring for children with complex health conditions to be reassured a plan can be made for the appropriate vaccinations of that child.