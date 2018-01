The airport’s expansion project is still on target coming into the new year.

As of Friday, wall panels were installs in the area for the new boarding lounge.

The Town of Smithers Project Coordinator, John Steward says the first phase of the renovations is 40% complete.

“We have laminated timber walls and ceiling panels that have stood up. All the foundation is done along with the utilities that run into the basement.”

The interior work is expected to be completed by May.