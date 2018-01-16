A third BC liberal Leadership candidate made their third stop in Northern BC on Monday, travelling through Prince George en route to Terrace.

Former Conservative MP and Surrey Mayor Dianne Watts believes she can be a fresh new face for the official opposition, bringing issues that matter most to the legislature.

In the North, she says she’s heard a common concern of having proper access to healthcare.

“It’s a very similar perspective in terms of what the needs of the community are for healthcare, and making sure that voice is heard. That was part of the priority plan I laid out to identify that this was one of the leading issues.”

She adds she’s grateful for the North’s hospitality and hopes the voters will have their say at the polls.

“As a party, we need to press the restart button. We need a fresh start building forward, and we also need to make sure that we build a free enterprise party that can address the issues in communities and work to make British Columbia better.”

She claims the region’s support has been receptive in all her visits.

Decision Day for the BC Liberal Leadership is February 3rd.