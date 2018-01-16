As of the new year, the town of Smither’s destination marketing efforts will be known as Tourism Smithers Society.

The new name and organizational structure replace the Bulkley Valley Economic Development Association.

Tourism Smithers Society Chair, Al McCreary says the economic development committee was discontinued December 31st.

“The tourism which was part of that organization is carrying on. We have a structure in place and will carry with our established marketing efforts.”

McCreary says there are no changes to how the organization will continue marketing the town.

“We will attend the trades shows, we will same Ski Smithers marketing for the winter season and for the summer season we do more concentration on fishing and other tourist attractions.

The 20-18 budget is yet to be determined.