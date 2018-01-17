Premier John Horgan speaks at 15th BC Natural Resources Forum in Prince George | Jeff Slack, My PG Now

Premier John Horgan spoke at the BC Natural Resources Forum in Prince George this afternoon.

Meeting before industry leaders, local politicians, and the general public, Horgan touched on topics from BC Hydro and ICBC rates, to softwood lumber and the forestry sector.

He admits the region is facing challenges with NAFTA negotiations and the softwood lumber trade dispute with the United States.

“But we will succeed together, provided we share prosperity, workers, communities, and First Nations unite to all benefit from an extraordinary resources that we have the opportunity to share.”

In his keynote speech at the Prince George Civic Centre, the Premier described the unprecedented wildfire season in 2017, the pine beetle epidemic, and failed NAFTA negotiations as part of what the province has experienced of recently,

However, he claims the industry can still do wonders in the midst of a ‘bad run.’

“It continues to be an employer in communities like Prince George and others in Northern BC. It continues to provide tax revenues so we can build schools and provide services for people, and it continues to be an iconic industry in British Columbia that has as bright of a future as it has a glorious past.”

He adds BC residents shouldn’t be discouraged when US President Donald Trump speaks his mind about the forest sector, but to rely on the hard-working employees of the industry.

This is Horgan’s first formal outing to the North since he was sworn in the legislature as Premier in July 2017.

– with files from Jeff Slack, My PG Now