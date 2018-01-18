The Houston-Smithers Rebroadcasting Society will be receiving an increase in funding from the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

The society requested a 20 percent increase in their annual $50,000 operating grant.

The increase in funding will allow the society to add four digital channels – Knowledge Network, Discovery Channel, Family Channel and CBC Vancouver.

The funding boost to the grant will also mean a boost in property taxes -for non-rural residential properties valued at $200,000 the increase is about 80 cents, while for rural residential properties the increase is about $1.12.

The new channels are expected to be live in the area by fall of 2018.