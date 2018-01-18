The Ministry of Natural Resources has announced $6.45 million dollars in funding for six projects in BC to promote innovation in forestry with Indigenous communities.

The Gitxsan Development Corporation will receive close to $1.2 million dollars in project funding to implement a series of activities for the Gitxsan people to benefit from projects taking place within or near their territory.

The federal government is working on innovation in the forest sector to help combat the effects of climate change and create new markets for forest companies.

The funding is through the Strategic Partnerships Initiative for Indigenous Economic Development.