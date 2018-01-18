A Burns Lake by-election is set for Saturday to elect a new councillor to replace John Illes who resigned in September.

The election will take place at the village office located on 15-3rd Avenue, between 8 am and 8 pm.

Burns Lake Deputy Chief Election Officer Rebecca Billard says standard BC election voting rules apply.

“Everyone must bring two pieces of ID, and be eligible to vote in the province.”

Currently, there are two candidates running for the spot.

The current seat term is only for nine months as BC-wide municipal elections are scheduled for October.