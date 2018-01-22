CN Railway has provided an update on the train derailment in the Bulkley Valley from Friday morning.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation, but the tracks near New Hazelton have been re-open since Saturday.

Along with members of the BC Ministry of Environment, crews are currently cleaning up the area as coal and other debris went flying off the tracks from the 27 cars.

A nearby water stream was most affected and environmental groups are also on-scene to help prevent the spread by putting up silt fencing.

According to CN, experts are also monitoring and testing the ecosystem, and have included local First Nations in the process.