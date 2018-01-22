Local athletes made the podium at the 2018 Provincial Snowboardcross (SBX) Races in Kelowna this past weekend.
The Smithers Ski and Snowboard Club brought back a total of seven medals after competing in heat races at the two-day competition at Big White Ski Resort.
Jasper Matthe and Kaitlyn Peterson each won two medals from their respective age groups.
Matthe shredded to a gold-medal winning run on Saturday in the Under-19 category, while Peterson carved the mountain to two silver medals in the Under-15 races.