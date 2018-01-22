Photo Courtesy of the Smithers Ski and Snowboard Club

Local athletes made the podium at the 2018 Provincial Snowboardcross (SBX) Races in Kelowna this past weekend.

The Smithers Ski and Snowboard Club brought back a total of seven medals after competing in heat races at the two-day competition at Big White Ski Resort.

Jasper Matthe and Kaitlyn Peterson each won two medals from their respective age groups.

Matthe shredded to a gold-medal winning run on Saturday in the Under-19 category, while Peterson carved the mountain to two silver medals in the Under-15 races.