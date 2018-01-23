Tonight features the second council meeting of 2018 for the Town of Smithers.

Among the topics of discussion between Mayor Taylor Bachrach, Councillors, and Town Staff include visitor numbers from last year, which saw a 25% increase to more than 4,400 tourists compared to 2016.

This counts for visitors within BC, Canada, and around the world.

The report completed by the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce will be presented by Councillor Bill Goodacre.

Also on the docket, Mayor Bachrach will talk tree planting as council prepares to apply for a BC Hydro grant.

This is in response to a letter from St. Joseph’s Elementary School to replace a beloved tree removed a while back.

Finally, Town Council is scheduled to review a emergency preparedness grant they intend to submit to the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM).

The goal is to add more capacity to the local Emergency Operations Centre.

The council meeting takes place 6:30PM at Municipal Hall.

For tonight’s full agenda, you can click below.