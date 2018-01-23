Families in Smithers can get comfortable at the Community Bedtime Stories for kids taking place tonight at the library.

The event is to promote Family Literacy Week, where libraries and communities across the province put on activities to showcase the importance of early learning and literacy.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to come up with creative ways to teach people about the importance of teaching letters to children, reading, computer literacy. The broad range of skills that make up what we need.” Explained Director of Smithers Public Library, Wendy Wright.

Sunday was the start of family literacy week across the province, and families are invited to wear pyjamas or bring a blanket and have stories read to them.

“They can enjoy something that’s strengthening story telling skills and giving the parents an idea of things that they can do at home and that the kids can really enjoy.”

The event is free and starts tonight at 6pm and goes until 7pm.