Photo Courtesy of the Canucks Autism Netowrk (CAN)

The Canucks Autism Network (CAN) is reaching out to community groups across the province, including Northern BC, to train and support individuals with autism.

CAN’s training tour is scheduled to make six stops west of the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District to meet with key groups about properly handling those with autism in the classroom, home and in community settings.

First responders will also be onsite to train and identify autism and how to safely respond to situations.

“We are thrilled to be returning to the North to help build capacity for supporting individuals with autism in various community settings,” says CAN spokesperson Stephanie Jull.

The training tour will host sessions between February 5th and 9th, including:

Kildala Elementary School in Kitimat

Kitimat General Hospital

Northwest Community College in Terrace

Charles Hays Secondary School in Prince Rupert

For more information and a full schedule, you can click here.