Some new project data has been revealed by Geoscience BC, which could lead to a hike in mineral exploration across northern BC.

Earlier this summer, the Search Phase III project showed where mineral deposits could be thanks to some increased accuracy.

The indicators of metals could lead to the exploration of copper and gold, which can be used for electronics such as smartphones and electric cars as minerals like copper are expected to be in high demand over the 20 years.

Search Phase III covered an area of north-central and northeastern BC from the proposed Kemess Underground mine to near Mackenzie.

Helicopters flew at a consistent elevation of 80 metres for more than 40,000 kilometres in the area.

The third phase of the project also received funding from Northern Development Initiative Trust to the tune of $250,000 through its Economic Diversification Infrastructure program.

Geoscience BC will work with First Nations and communities within the area to see how they can use the latest data.

Here is a video of the project.

WATCH