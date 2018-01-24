Northern drivers and commuters heading towards Prince George, Highway 16, and the Central Interior are being forced to take a major detour today.

According to Drive BC, Highway 97 is closed in both directions nearly 20 kilometres north of Chetwynd due to a collision.

The service says the incident took place after 10AM and crews are working to clear the roads quickly.

However, an ‘assessment’ is taking place and the estimated time of re-opening is scheduled between 4PM and 6PM Pacific this evening.

As a result, if drivers need to get to the Northern capital and beyond, they’re being advised to detour through Fort St. John and head south on Highway 29 back to Chetwynd.

For more information, you can click here.