UPDATE:

Drive BC says Highway 97 has re-opened in both directions North of Chetwynd after a morning collision shut down the road for several hours.

Roads reopened around 4:30PM Pacific time.

It is still unclear at this time what caused the collision, the long assessment of the incident, or if anyone was injured.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Northern drivers and commuters heading towards Prince George, Highway 16, and the Central Interior are being forced to take a major detour today.

According to Drive BC, Highway 97 is closed in both directions nearly 20 kilometres north of Chetwynd due to a collision.

The service says the incident took place after 10AM and crews are working to clear the roads quickly.

However, an ‘assessment’ is taking place and the estimated time of re-opening is scheduled between 4PM and 6PM Pacific this evening.

As a result, if drivers need to get to the Northern capital and beyond, they’re being advised to detour through Fort St. John and head south on Highway 29 back to Chetwynd.

For more information, you can click here.