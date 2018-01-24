The flavour of the day, or, in this case, exhibit, is locality.

That’s just what The Nature Diary Show is all about, featuring 66 original artworks by 36 local artists.

It’s also the first show of 2018 for the Smithers Art Gallery.

“This showcases the artists, it showcases the Bulkley Valley, and it showcases what incredible wealth of naturalists we have here because we’ve got all the habitats from valley bottom right up to mountaintop,” says spokesperson Mel Coulson.

It’s a project stemming back quite some time, explains Coulson.

“The idea of the project was to get local artists to illustrate the diary and then the naturalist club members would write little captions for the illustrations,” he says.

“Then also every week we would say what’s likely to be happening in the Valley that particular week.”

The diary is 160-pages and is available for purchase at the show.

Original art can be purchased as well; a silent auction is running up until the completion of the Nature Diary Show on Friday, January 26th.